My Sister’s Husband Brings His Sugar Mummy Home And Lie She Is His Aunt – Lady Narrates

by Temitope Alabi
A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to reveal how her sister’s husband cheated on the sister.

According to the young lady, the man use to bring his sugar mummy top their home and lie that she is his aunt.

The young lady went on to reveal that her sister use to cook for this woman until her husband decided to leave her and their 2 kids and move in with the sugar mummy.

Her post has since sparked a debate with one social media user stating that the man was snatched diabolically.

