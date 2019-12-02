My Son Can’t Have Two Yahoo Parents At Once: Tonto Dikeh

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has stated that her son can not have two yahoo parents at the same time. The controversial actress made this known after a follower described her on Instagram as a ‘yahoo woman.’

Reacting to the follower’s description of her, she added that she has too much of a soul to be a yahoo girl.

She then revealed that if she steals, she can even return it to the owner and apologize to the owner because of her good soul.

See their exchange below;

