My Uncle Escaped Kidnappers In Police Uniform – Nigerian Lady Narrates

A Nigerian lady has narrated how her uncle escaped being kidnapped today.

According to the young lady, the men were in police uniforms and stood along a road in Warri.

”My uncle escaped kidnappers today in police uniform this morning at along agbarho/ warri road by Urohbor hall. This is the story 👇🏾

“The men on uniform waved me down and requested that I should open my vehicles for a search . Of which I obliged.

After a thorough search of my vehicle and nothing was found, the saw a pain-relieving drug (in sachet) inside my car handrest and they asked for a doctor’s prescription that warranted me to get hold of such drug.

After a few explanations , and I told them that I purchased it from a pharmacy store. They insisted that I should be arrested and be taken to their station. I then requested that i put a call through to my people or my lawyer for them to be aware. Immediately, they engaged their guns, pointed it at me , seized my phones and handcuffed me.

I then insisted they should tell me where they are taking me to, but they said when I get to their station, that I will know. *I then remembered of a story about one headmaster that was kidnapped by some* *uniformed policemen along that same road and he paid 300k ransom before he was released* . They picked him up from 9am and drove alongside with him for a very long distance. And while in the vehicle, they started negotiating for ransom (from 3m till it got down to 300k). No reason for arresting him and he was threatened to be killed if he doesn’t comply.

So we drove passed agbarho police station and they didn’t branch. Got to DSC roundabout, I was hoping they will take me to ebrumede police station. Yet again we passed the station.

Then I realized I was in for something serious. My vehicle has this Central lock thing. So the moment you engage the gear system, the entire doors automatically gets locked down. So I, first of all, opened up my own side of the door from the Central luck. Lucky enough, they didn’t notice it. So immediately I got to Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) junction, they slowed down a little then I quickly opened up the door handle and jumped out of the vehicle while on motion, still on handcuff. There were crowed at the junction and I know that people must ask questions.

I started shouting and pleading for help from those at d junction”

