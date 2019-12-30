My Whole Household Are Calling Themselves Marlians: RMD Reveals

by Eyitemi Majeed
Nairamarley and RMD aboard a flight
Naira Marley and RMD aboard a flight

Legendary Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo(RMD) has shared that his whole household of holidaymakers, especially his daughter, have started identifying themselves as Marlians.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he went on to share a photo he took with the leader, Naira Marley, and asked if sharing the photo has also automatically qualified him also to be a Marlian.

He wrote:

“Early this year my wife shared a seat with @nairamarley on a trip from Dubai. She told me how he was very gentle and almost shy. A few months later on a flight from Abuja to Lagos, one of the last passengers to board was @nairamarley and he sat beside me. He started laughing. We both knew why, I mean, what are the odds? I whipped out my phone and took this picture I’m sharing with you now.
Today the young man has grown into some kind of phenomenon. My young daughter calls herself a Marlian. Even when I tease her and ask, so what happens to @davidoofficial she just smiles and covers her face. This is no joke my whole household of holidaymakers are all calling themselves Marlians. Question is… does posting this picture make me a Marlian?”

