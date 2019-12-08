‘My Wife Dealt With Me After Comment On Legalising Polygamy’ – Actor John Dumelo

Popular Ghanaian actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has finally explained why he pulled down his post on the need for the legalisation of Polyandrous and Polygamous marriages in Ghana.

Speaking on the special Farmer’s day edition of Joy FM’s Metropolitan Mix hosted by Mamavi Owusu Aboagye, he stated that the plan was to pull down the post after a few minutes.

The actor also explained that his post was meant to be a question but he finished posting it before realising it was a statement hence the need to pull it down immediately.

When asked if his wife’s comments on the post influenced his decision to delete the post, John responded saying; “Before I shared the post, I showed it to my wife and told her I was going to post it. She was aware of it but as expected, she “dealt” with me later on at home. She showed me her typical “Ayigbe” woman side”.