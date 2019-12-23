N37bn Will Not Be Enough For National Assembly Renovation: Director

by Verity Awala
Director of Information, National Assembly Abuja, Rawlings Agada has said that contrary to popular belief, the budgeted N37 billion, approved for the renovation of the National assembly complex may not be enough for the work.

The approval of the whopping sum for renovation work on the complex and another N1 billion for constitutional amendment by lawmakers last Tuesday had sparked public outcry.

However, while speaking with journalists in Abuja, Agada said the complex is in complete ruins and that the assembly dome has been leaking for many years.

Read Also: Outrage As Buhari Approves N37b For National Assembly Renovation

He said: “That National Assembly needed a lot of work and I don’t think even that amount of money can take care of all those things because even the dome has been leaking and there is fear that if the repairs are not done, we might suffer greater problems in the future.

“That is just that because I don’t have the details of the budget but I am aware that there is a lot that needs to be done”, he said.

0

