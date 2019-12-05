N7.66bn Fraud: Please Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Says Convict Orji Uzor Kalu

by Valerie Oke
Orji Uzor Kalu
Orji Uzor Kalu

Minutes after a federal high court sitting in Abuja convicted a former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, over N7.66 billion fraud and sentenced him to 12-years imprisonment, he was led out of the courtroom by prison warders.

However, there was wild drama when the former governor pleaded with the prison officials not to handcuff him in public.

Read Also: South African Businesses In Nigeria Deserve To Be Shut Down – Orji Uzor Kalu

Also, he sought to know where they were taking him by pleading with them not to embarrass him publicly and added that he would follow them without hassle.

His words:

“Where are you taking us to now? Please don’t handcuff me. I will follow you.

 

Tags from the story
Orji Uzor Kalu
0

You may also like

Senate To Investigate Southern Kaduna Killings – Saraki

Char

Charly Boy calls on Amadioha and others to deal with corrupt leaders

Buhari

Nigerians react as MURIC urge Buhari to appoint 5 Muslims from Southwest in his cabinet

Man in jail

Read! How stolen phone led to wrongful imprisonment of two innocent people for 8 months

Serena Williams gets married in a gown worth £2.6m

Police DPO kills 23 year-old apprentice on his birthday

Human trafkicers arrested by FRSC

Nigeria Military Defense Headquarters sets up committee investigate Naval, Police clash

All 12 Boys & Their Coach Rescued from Thai Cave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *