N7.66bn Fraud: Please Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Says Convict Orji Uzor Kalu

Minutes after a federal high court sitting in Abuja convicted a former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, over N7.66 billion fraud and sentenced him to 12-years imprisonment, he was led out of the courtroom by prison warders.

However, there was wild drama when the former governor pleaded with the prison officials not to handcuff him in public.

Also, he sought to know where they were taking him by pleading with them not to embarrass him publicly and added that he would follow them without hassle.

His words:

“Where are you taking us to now? Please don’t handcuff me. I will follow you.