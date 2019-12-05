Na Belle Dem Nack You: Fans Disagree With TBoss For Saying She Spoke Her Baby Into Existence

by Valerie Oke
Tboss and daughter
Tboss and daughter

Reality TV star, TBoss, is currently being dragged silly on social media after she shared that she spoke her daughter’s existence into life by faith.

Reacting to this, fans have taken to her comment section to express a divergent view by saying she got pregnant out of wedlock and was not ready for the baby when she got it.

She wrote:

I spoke my daughter into existence. I didn’t know when she would come but I tristed God’s timing and today I hold my own baby girl in my arms whilst she kisses my face.

