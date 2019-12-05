Nadia Buhari Celebrates Jackie Appiah’s Birthday With Throwback Photo

by Valerie Oke
Actress Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buhari
Actress Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buhari

Beautiful actress Jackie Appiah is currently celebrating her 36th birthday.

Fellow actress, Nadia Buhari, could not hold her excitement as she celebrates her colleague with an adorable throwback photo on how strong they have come together in  life.

According to Nadia, they both started with a dream 13 years ago, but they are now living the dream.

She wrote:

“13 years ago, all we had was a dream…and now, by God’s Grace, we’re living it. Happy birthday my darling…May u know nothing but happiness from this day onward and May God protect and keep you Always. Love U @jackieappiah.”

