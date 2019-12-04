NAFDAC Officials Storm Shop Of Viral Bleaching Product Seller (Video)

Officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC have stormed the facility of the viral bleaching product seller to cart away her goods.

Information Nigeria recalls a viral video showing a lady’s skin getting peeled by chemicals in a tub caused a stir and became a hot topic on social media.

The owner of the skin of shop, dubbed House of Phareedah, however, fired back at her critics in a video as she threatened to expose some skincare brands sliding into her DMS but also attacking her online.

Some NAFDAC officials were spotted at her facility packing all her bleaching products while she stood akimbo.

Watch the videos below: