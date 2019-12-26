Naira Marley Officially Declares 30th Of May As Marlians Day

May 30th of every year has been officially pronounced as Marlians day by the officials of the controversial gang.

It all started after popular Disk Jockey, Cuppy, shared on her Twitter handle that there is the need for a National Marlian day.

Naira Marley, the leader of the group, then proposed every May 30th as the day to be set aside as a national Marlian day.

In a swift reaction, multi-award-winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as ‘Wizkid‘ then confirmed it as approved by their government.

See their tweets below: