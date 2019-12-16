Naira Marley Reacts After Court Orders His Arrest Over Car Theft

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has reacted to a report claim the Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos ordered his arrest on Mondaytheft over alleged car theft.

The report, however, failed to spell his name correctly as they had put Adeyemi Fashola instead of Azeez Fashola.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the chief magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, had directed the Investigating Police Officer, Sgt. Sunday Idoko, to make the rapper available in court on the 21st of December, when the case would be listed for further hearing.

However, two of the musician’s brothers and his cousins appeared in court over alleged theft of a car and a cell phone.

The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18, Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing four counts bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

The prosecutor, ASP Edet Okoi, told the court that the three defendants committed the offences on December 16, at Eko Hotel Roundabout on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Okoi said the trio, who were in a motorcade with Naira Marley, stole a Toyota Camry vehicle with Registration No. FEE 120 AA valued at N1.8 million and an IPhone XS worth N330,000 belonging to one Mr Adelekan Ademola.

The prosecutor also added that the three defendants and others at large assaulted the complainant by beating him up and he claimed the second defendant, Babatunde Fashola and others at large obstructed the police while performing their lawful duty and prevented them from arresting Naira Marley.

“One of the vehicles in the musician’s motorcade hit the complainant’s vehicle from the back while he was throwing out money from his vehicle to his fans.

When the complainant came down from the vehicle to inspect the damage, Obere entered into the complainant’s Camry and drove it off with the motorcade.

Ademola reported to the police and the vehicle was tracked to where it was parked at Jakande Crescent, Oniru in Lagos.

When the police arrived at the location in company with the complainant, Naira Marley and his boys started beating the complainant.

A group of boys obstructed the police from arresting the musician but they were able to apprehend the three defendants,” he alleged.

Reacting to the report, the rapper took to Twitter to write,

“Car theft?? 😂😂😂😂 maybe I need to post my bentley, Porsche or benzo. If u lot like try stain my name from today till tomorrow I will still be the next president and who’s adeyemi fashola aka Naira Marley.

Another free promo I’m guessing”

See his post below: