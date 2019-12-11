Naira Marley, Regina Daniels, iPhone 11 Top Trending Google Searches In Nigeria

Google has finally announced the results of its 2019 Year in Search, offering a unique perspective on the year’s major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria.

This year’s top trending news search is ‘ASUU Strike’, which took the highest place over other trending news topics like ‘AFCON 2019’, ‘Naira Marley’ and the ‘Women’s World Cup 2019’.

‘Naira Marley’, leads the list as the most searched person over ‘Atiku’ (Abubakar), Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party at the 2019 Nigerian general election and ‘Neymar’, Brazilian professional footballer. ‘Neymar’ made the lists as the top trending sports person searched by Nigerians in 2019.

‘Regina Daniels’ was the most searched actor, ranking over other actors like Genevieve Nnaji, Tonto Dikeh and Hadiza Gabon among others, while Wizkid,”Joro” was the most searched songs this year, and ‘what is xenophobia’ the most asked question.

Top trending news searches

ASUU strike AFCON 2019 Naira Marley Women’s World Cup 2019 Xenophobia Election result XXXtentacion iPhone 11 MC Oluomo Headies Award 2019

Top Trending People

Naira Marley Atiku Neymar MC Oluomo Rema Cameron Boyce XXXtentacion Teni Nipsey Hussle DJ Arafat

Top Trending Sports People

Neymar Emiliano Sala David Luiz Bruno Fernandes Higuaín Nicolas Pepe Tammy Abraham Denis Suarez Daniel James Isaac Promise

Top Trending Actors

Regina Daniels Genevieve Nnaji Tonto Dikeh Hadiza Gabon Ini Edo Eniola Badmus Iyabo Ojo Femi Adebayo Ken Erics Toyin Aimakhu

Top Trending Questions

What is xenophobia? What is ruga? What is terrorism? What is election? What is justice? What is political party? What is revolution? What is capital market? What is happening in South Africa? What is first aid?

Top Trending Songs

Joro – Wizkid Dangote – Burna Boy Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé, Wizkid, St Jhn Woske – Olamide Pawon – Olamide Risky – Davido Billionaire – Teni Oil and Gas – Olamide Uyo Meyo – Teni Blow my mind – Davido, Chris Brown

Top Trending Movies/ TV Shows