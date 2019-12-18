Naira Marley Reveals How Much He Charges Per Show

Popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley has shared details about shows he performs at and how much he gets paid.

Taking to Twitter, the music entertainer disclosed the details after he was asked by another celebrity.

He hinted that he had charged Access Bank three different times for performing for them on three different occasions.

Sharing the information, he said that he charged the bank N20M for each of his appearance for them, making it N60M he earned in this week alone.

See Photos Here: