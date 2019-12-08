Naira Marley Reveals Release Date Of EP

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has taken to his Twitter handle to reveal the release date of his upcoming studio EP.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Recall that some weeks ago, the rapper asked his fans to give him a name for his E.P that will contain between 6-7 songs.

The rapper has now revealed that his music project is set to be released on the 18th of December.

The rapper has gained a massive cult following since his arrest by the anti-graft agency, EFCC some months ago.

See his post below:

