Naira Marley Set To Perform In A Cage At His Upcoming Concert (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley is left without no other option as he revealed that he might perform in a cage at his upcoming concert dubbed, Marlian Fest.

Naira Marley
‘Tesumole’ hit maker, Naira Marley

The rapper, whose real name is Azeez Fashola,  took to Twitter to announce the drastic decision so as to avoid being mobbed on stage like the first time at his colleague, Zlatan Ibile’s concert.

Naira Marley tweeted;

“Maybe I will need to b in the cage for Marlian Fest”

Read Also: “I Am A Fine Boy That Has Swags Again” – Wizkid’s First Son Sings To Mom (Video)

See post below:

Naira Market's tweet

Tags from the story
Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

Singer Kefee: Morning Knacking is the best i swear

Wizkid Album Tracklist Includes – Banky W, Femi Kuti, Olamide & Don Jazzy – Album of the Year?!?

FG to partner COSON to grow economy, says Onyeama

Meet Golda Balley, Funke Akindele’s look-alike

Nigerian Singers With Distinctive Sounds And Lyrical Contents

“Stop using us for sacrifice and get rid of these tankers” – Yvonne Jegede to Governor Ambode

See How These 10 Nigerian Celebrities Lost Their Virginity

Shina Peller Shuts Down Quilox Night Club For A Month

Toni Payne: “It’s Not Advisable To Stand By A Broke Man”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *