Naira Marley Surprise Fans With New EP ‘Lord Of Lamba’ (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian Afro-music singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has surprised fans with a new project.

The artist who is known for his controversial comments and alleged criminal cases had not earlier announced he was working on an EP.

Releasing the EP today, the project contains six tracks.

Also, there are collaborations from two other afro artistes including Mayorkun and Young Jonn.

This, however, has warmed the hearts of his Marlians as it was a pleasant surprise for them.

See Photo Here:

Naira Marley
Naira Marley’s EP
