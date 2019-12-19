Naira Marley Tells A ‘Confused Lady What To Do When She Is ‘In The Mood’

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, also known as Nairamarley has hinted a lady with no boyfriend on what she should do when she is horny.

He made the revelation after the ‘confused lady’ wrote on her social media page: ‘When you are horny and you don’t have a bf, what next?

Replying to her, Nairamarley wrote: ‘Follow my instruction darling.’

Read Also: After Being Dragged To Court Over Alleged Car Theft, Naira Marley Shows Off His Garage (Photo)

However, it remains unknown which of the Marlian’s rules she is expected to follow. Any help???

Read their exchange below: