Naira Marley Tells A ‘Confused Lady What To Do When She Is ‘In The Mood’

by Valerie Oke
Naira Marley
Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, also known as Nairamarley has hinted a lady with no boyfriend on what she should do when she is horny.

He made the revelation after the ‘confused lady’ wrote on her social media page: ‘When you are horny and you don’t have a bf, what next?

Replying to her, Nairamarley wrote: ‘Follow my instruction darling.’

However, it remains unknown which of the Marlian’s rules she is expected to follow. Any help???

Read their exchange below:

