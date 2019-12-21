Naira Marley Tells Ladies What To Do When Going On A Date

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Indigenous rapper, Naira Marley has taken to Twitter to advice ladies to shave their vagina when they are going on their first date just incase.

Naira Marley
Nigerian Singer Naira Marley

It appears the controversial rapper was probably speaking out of experience when he tweeted;

“I know it’s the first date and u’re not planning to have sex or kiss but still shave ur vagina just incase.”

The rapper had earlier tweeted that he has a PHD and according to him, it means “Pretty Huge D!ck.”

See the post below:

Naira Market's tweet

