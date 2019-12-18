Naira Marley To Teach Toke Makinwa ‘Tesumole Dance’ Step (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Toke Makinwa and Nairamarley
Toke Makinwa and Naira Marley

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has joined the rest of Malians in catching the bug of the new dance step, ‘Tesumole’ introduced by their leader, Naira Marley.

Taking to her Instagram story, Toke Makinwa lamented ON how she would learn the new dance by reaching out to Naira Marley.

The singer replied her by saying he can personally teach her.

The controversial singer introduced the new dance step in the early hours of Wednesday, 18th December, as a part of his EP which dropped on the same day.

See their exchange below:

