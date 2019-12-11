Naira Marley’s ‘Opotoyi’ Song Used On Grand Theft Auto 5

2019 is proving to be a massive year for popular rapper, Naira Marley since his much publicised arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) helped bolster his career and push his street credibility claims.

The rapper’s latest feat is having his hit single “Opotoyi” featured in the popular computer game, Grand Theft Auto (GTA).

Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians) is on the new GTA 5 👊🏾 — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) December 10, 2019

His song was featured alongside “Killin Dem” by the rave of the moment, and Grammy award nominee, Burna Boy featuring Zlatan Ibile.

