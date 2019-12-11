Naira Marley’s ‘Opotoyi’ Song Used On Grand Theft Auto 5

by Olayemi Oladotun

2019 is proving to be a massive year for popular rapper, Naira Marley since his much publicised arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) helped bolster his career and push his street credibility claims.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

The rapper’s latest feat is having his hit single “Opotoyi” featured in the popular computer game, Grand Theft Auto (GTA).

 

His song was featured alongside “Killin Dem” by the rave of the moment, and Grammy award nominee, Burna Boy featuring Zlatan Ibile.

Also Read: ‘Fela And Naira Marley No Smoke Igbo Pass Me’ – Charly Boy

See the complete list below:

Track list of GTA 5
Track list of GTA 5
Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Naira Marley, ZLATAN
0

You may also like

Bring Back our Girls co-convener calls for the resignation of President Buhari

Pastor makes congregants eat flowers (Photos)

Buzzing Today: BBNaija; Tobi, Cee-C, Not the Yoruba Demon’ Dream

Xenophobic attacks

Nigerians attacked in fresh xenophobic attacks in South Africa

President Buhari hails ministries and agencies over the completion of Abuja Airport

#EkitiDecides: Hold Fayose responsible if anything goes wrong – APC

World Cup 2018: Gernot Rohr fires back at Okocha for criticizing his 4-2-3-1 formation

Seven IDPs killed by Boko Haram members in Borno State

Nigerian Newspaper Healines Today: 25th April, 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th September

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *