Nancy Isime Shares Sweaty Sexy Images As She Turns 28

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood actress and media personality Nancy Isime turned 28 yesterday and released a sexy sporty image to celebrate her day.

The actress had a day before she turned a year older, penned a message to herself, affirming that she is ready for age 28.

She wrote;

3hours to my Birthday and I’m just here Like…. Age 27 was SO good to me!
It wasn’t only the biggest, most defining year for my career.
It was also the year I finally took my physical, mental and spiritual health seriously.
I’m definitely not the same person I was when I begun 27 and I’m sooo thankful for the changes, growth and progress made, literally makes me wonder what 28 has in store for me.
I’m excited, nervous, anxious all at the same time.
But one thing is certain, I’m so here for 28!
Photographed By: Uncle @kelechiamadiobi
Boxing Gym: @eliteboxfitness

