Napoli Sack Carlo Ancelotti Despite Guiding Them To UEFA Champions League Knock Out Stage

Italian giant, Napoli has parted ways with coach, Carlo Ancelotti less than three hours after guiding them to Champions League knock out stage following impressive 4-0 win over Gent on Tuesday.

The Italian tactician was axed from his position following a winless run that sees the Naples sit 7 on their domestic league table.

The respected tactician only became the first manager to guide five different teams to the Champions League knock out stage on Tuesday before he was axed three hours later.

The likes of PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and lastly Napoli have all benefited from his wealth of experience.