Ned Nwoko Filmed Teaching Teni How To Swim (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, who just returned from Burkina Faso with his wife, was filmed teaching singer, Teni how to swim at his home.

Ned Nwoko and Teni
Business mogul, Ned Nwoko and singer, Teni

Videos of their swimming lessons was shared on Instagram by the politician’s wife, Regina Daniels.

Information Nigeria recalls Daniels had taken to the photo-sharing platform to celebrate her husband’s 59th birthday in a unique way.

The actress made a video which consists of  never before seen pictures of them from one of their trips outside Nigeria.

Read Also: Princess Shyngle Discovers Winner Of Her Giveaway Once Called Her Jobless

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Billionaire Ned nwoke teaching teni how to swim

A post shared by Naija celebs lifestyle videos👍 (@nigerian_celebrities_videos) on

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels, Teni
0

You may also like

“I’m Not Praying For Nigeria” – Peeshaun Skuki

Twitter users slam girl who said Femi Otedola’s daughter stooped low dating Mr. Eazi

I Have Been Unlucky, Sad – Nollywood Director Set To Divorces British Wife

Idris Elba Nominated for Golden Globe Award for His Act as Nelson Mandela (PHOTOS)

K1 Is Like My Father, We Are Not Dating – Dayo Amus

lynxxx celebrates 4 years as born again

With Tattoo, Lynxxx Celebrates Four Years As Born-Again Christian

Don’t Expect A Pregnancy Announcement From Tiwa Savage Anytime Soon

Don’t Expect A Pregnancy Announcement From Tiwa Savage Anytime Soon

#BBNaija : Toyin Abraham pleads with fans to stop taking the show personal

Singer, Davido signs new deal with First Bank of Nigeria (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *