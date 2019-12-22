Ned Nwoko Filmed Teaching Teni How To Swim (Video)

Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, who just returned from Burkina Faso with his wife, was filmed teaching singer, Teni how to swim at his home.

Videos of their swimming lessons was shared on Instagram by the politician’s wife, Regina Daniels.

Information Nigeria recalls Daniels had taken to the photo-sharing platform to celebrate her husband’s 59th birthday in a unique way.

The actress made a video which consists of never before seen pictures of them from one of their trips outside Nigeria.

