Never Call A Woman ‘Babe’ Unless You Are Dating Her- Kemi Olunloyo

by Amaka Odozi

Controversial journalist and HNNAfrica editor, Kemi Olunloyo has lambasted men who refer to ladies they are not romantically linked to as ‘babes’.

Kemi Olulonyo
Social media activist, Kemi Olunloyo

Taking to Instagram, the social media activist wrote;

“Young men PLS PL PLS! Take CORRECTIONS!! The Nigerian-Americans will be here soon to explain it. I see men even my age calling me “Kemi babe”🙄🙄🙄🙄 IT’S OFFENSIVE.

THERE ARE SOME THINGS IN THE WESTERN WORLD THAT WE SHOULDN’T COPY. Certain things Nigerians think is popular culture is actually NOT! Because it’s American means NOTHING! It is SEXUALLY HARRASSING”.

See the full post below:

Kemi's post

Kemi's post

