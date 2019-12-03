‘Never Give Up Your Dream’ – President Trump Urges Nigerian Artist

by Michael Isaac
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has reacted to a portrait of himself made by a Nigerian artist.

The artist, identified as ‘Creative_docks’ on Twitter, hinted that it was the second time he would be painting him and this time he wanted Donald Trump to see it.

Sharing the portrait on Twitter, he asked his followers to retweet it until the president sees it.

READ ALSO – Nigeria Needs Donald Trump To Fight Boko Haram: Fani Kayode

While luck was on his side, the president saw his tweet and even replied to him with encouraging words.

See The Post Here:

Donald Trump
Between Nigerian artist and POTUS
Tags from the story
Creative Docks, Donald Trump, NIgerian artist
0

You may also like

Reekado Banks’ manager welcomes baby boy with his wife

Sonia Ogbonna replies follower who accused her of not dressing/acting like a married woman

ECOWAS Issues Jammeh Final Ultimatum

Beautiful Nigerian lady gets ditched by her boyfriend who she sacrificed a U.K scholarship for (Must Read)

Meet Sope Aluko, the Nigerian in “Black Panther”

”My married life is like a beautiful symphony orchestra conducted by my husband” Dare Art Alade’s wife, Deola, sends him the best birthday wish ever!

‘How da hell is it difficult to take your marriage off social media?’ – actress Matila Obaseki

Music: Yung6ix Ft Oritsefemi – I Pray

“I believe you just need a few good friends” Adesua Etomi credits ability to keep her engagement under wraps to her intimate inner circle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *