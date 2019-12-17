Nigeria Far Behind In Eradicating Poverty: Osinbajo

by Eyitemi Majeed
VP Yemi Osinbajo
VP Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has remarked that Nigeria is far behind in eradicating poverty from the land.

He made the remark at the 70th birthday ceremony of Abiola Ajimobi, a former governor of Oyo state.

His words:

“It’s very obvious that we are behind the race in eradicating poverty. The reason being that before now, there was no systematic and focused approach to eradicating poverty in our country,” he said.

“This is why from 2014-2015, the APC decided to write social investment into our manifestos. So, the social investment we are talking about is not by accident. It’s a comprehensive program to tackle poverty.

“It’s a detailed program and the first of its kind anywhere in Africa. The program is very seriously scrutinized by the World Bank and as a matter of fact, the World Bank is a collaborator.”

Tags from the story
Vice Presisent Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

BREAKING: President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria is dead!

Audu Maikori rushed to Police medical center

APC rally disrupted as protesters stone Governor, senator, reps, other dignitaries

30 students school fees paid by NYSC corp member

Sad !!! Read full story of how gunmen killed 11 persons in Anambra Church

President Buhari unveils plan to increase his ministers cabinet

Obama to make first public speech after leaving office

Suspect explains how he shot 1 policeman, killed 2 cultists

Senate President, others to sponsor six-year-old Boko Haram victim’s surgery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *