Nigeria Far Behind In Eradicating Poverty: Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has remarked that Nigeria is far behind in eradicating poverty from the land.

He made the remark at the 70th birthday ceremony of Abiola Ajimobi, a former governor of Oyo state.

His words:

“It’s very obvious that we are behind the race in eradicating poverty. The reason being that before now, there was no systematic and focused approach to eradicating poverty in our country,” he said.

“This is why from 2014-2015, the APC decided to write social investment into our manifestos. So, the social investment we are talking about is not by accident. It’s a comprehensive program to tackle poverty.

“It’s a detailed program and the first of its kind anywhere in Africa. The program is very seriously scrutinized by the World Bank and as a matter of fact, the World Bank is a collaborator.”