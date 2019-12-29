Nigeria Is Almost Bankrupt: Femi Fani-Kayode Raises Alarm

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that Nigeria is moving towards bankruptcy the way President Muhammadu Buhari is leading the country.

This is coming a day after former president, Olusegun Obasanjo raised alarm on the finances of the nation as he expressed that the country will run bankrupt soon after pension is paid to former governors.

The former minister expressed raised eyebrow over the growing debt profile of Nigeria, while also calling the President a disaster.

See his tweet below:

