Nigeria Is Being Governed By Cow Lovers And Pedophiles: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation and culture, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that Nigeria is currently being governed by inferiors.

The former minister pointed out that Nigeria is currently being governed by cow-lovers, paedophiles, religious bigots and ethnic supremacists.

The former minister who has lend his voice to the ongoing debate over the decision of the government to curb the social media, pointed out that Nigeria has been led by inferiors as a result of the decision of a lot of people not to participate in politics.

See his tweet below: