Nigeria Is Being Ruled By Crude Barbarians: FFK Urges TY Danjuma To Speak

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the statement of former minister of defence, Theophilus Danjuma that if he speaks, Nigerians won’t sleep.

T.Y Danjuma at an event on Thursday expressed that if he talks on what he knows about Nigeria, nobody will sleep.

Reacting to this, the former minister expressed that T.Y Danjuma should talk as Nigerians are yearning for change.

The former minister also took a swipe at President Buhari as he pointed out that Nigeria is currently being run by crude barbarians.

See his post below: