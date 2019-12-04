Nigeria May Soon Start Having Illiterate Lawmakers – Okorocha (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Rochas Okorocha
Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

The immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has cried out that Nigeria may soon start having illiterates as lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Speaking via a now viral-video, Rochas, who now represents Imo West senatorial district in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, says something must be done in order to prevent such from happening.

The Appellate court only recently upheld his victory as Imo West senator after series of legal tussle.

Watch the video below:

