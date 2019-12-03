Nigeria Needs To Learn From Ghana – Tacha (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Controversial reality star, Tacha Akide, who seems to be enjoying her stay in Ghana, has dished out a word of advice to Nigerians.

Tacha
Reality star, Tacha Akide

Information Nigeria recalls the Big Brother Naija season ex-housemate travelled for a ‘meet and greet’ session with her fans alongside media tour of radio and TV stations.

Whilst updating her fans on social media, Tacha shared a video in which she advised her fellow Nigerians to emulate the act of orderliness from Ghanaians.

In the video, the serial entrepreneur was stuck in traffic and she was amazed at how organized the line was.

According to her, there was no shunting or chaos to beat the gridlock.

The reality star also revealed that she is having issues with her Visa and as such would not be able to travel to South Africa.

Read Also: Blogger Slams Mercy, Says Ike Only Made Her Second Choice After Tacha Turned Down His Advances

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
ghana, Tacha Akide
0

You may also like

Laura Ikeji gets back at a bully who frustrated her while in UNILAG

Vera Sidika flaunts bare bum in steamy bikini photos

Kenyan controversial blogger shares his opinion about gospel singer, Kosgei’s decision to marry a Nigerian Pastor

Wikipedia Updates Dammy Krane’s Profile Following His Arrest In Miami

Dammy Krane vs Wizkid: 2baba Helps Reconcile The Two Warring Celebs [Photos]

Nigerian rapper, Sauce Kid released from US prison two years after he was jailed for credit card fraud

Viral photo of a man grabbing his sister’s massive butt

Dabota Lawson Has This To Say To Rumours That She Did Face Surgery

Singer Alariwo Seriously Ill, Needs $130,000 For Treatment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *