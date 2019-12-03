Nigeria Needs To Learn From Ghana – Tacha (Video)

Controversial reality star, Tacha Akide, who seems to be enjoying her stay in Ghana, has dished out a word of advice to Nigerians.

Information Nigeria recalls the Big Brother Naija season ex-housemate travelled for a ‘meet and greet’ session with her fans alongside media tour of radio and TV stations.

Whilst updating her fans on social media, Tacha shared a video in which she advised her fellow Nigerians to emulate the act of orderliness from Ghanaians.

In the video, the serial entrepreneur was stuck in traffic and she was amazed at how organized the line was.

According to her, there was no shunting or chaos to beat the gridlock.

The reality star also revealed that she is having issues with her Visa and as such would not be able to travel to South Africa.

Watch the video below: