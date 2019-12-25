Nigeria Will Be Isolated By Other Countries, If FG Continues To Disobey Court Orders: Senator



Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south, says Nigeria will be isolated by the international community if the federal government continues to disobey court orders.

Ababribe, said this on Tuesday while reacting to the release of Omoyele Sowore, pro-democracy activist, and Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA).

In a statement issued by Uchenna Awom, his media adviser, Abaribe described the released of both citizens as “encouraging” but urged FG to do the same to other detainees in compliance with court orders.

“The presidency must seize the momentum and release the rest. FG must not be seen to be selective or acting on impulse. Again the federal government must now respect and adhere to the rule of law at all times,” Abaribe said.

“It is becoming obvious that the country may face certain isolation from the international community if the government continues to disregard valid court orders.

“We must respect all statutory institutions of government and pay greater attention to the principle of separation of power. This is the way to go in a democracy.”