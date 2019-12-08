“Nigerian Beer Is Too Strong” – Drunk Cardi B Laments After Taking One Bottle Of Small Stout (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper, Cardi B had a blast after her wonderful musical performance at Livespot X Festival as she ended up getting drunk at the after party.

Cardi B
American rapper, Cardi B

The rap star had taken to her official Instagram story to reveal that she had lost a lot of energy and needed to take some nap after the herculean task.

In a new video, the Grammy award-winning rapper, who was already drunk, wondered how the small bottle of stout she drank had a huge impact on her.

“Nigerian beer is too strong, it’s like they add molly inside, I only took 1 bottle of beer and I feel fkdup” she lamented before she passed out at the backseat of her ride.

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest revealed that singer, Davido had instructed him to give the rapper 20 bottles of champagne worth N7M all the way from Barbados.

The American rapper, however, only took a bottle of beer and a little champagne before she started feeling dizzy.

Read Also: Cardi B Shares Pictures From Her Visit To Nigerian Orphanage Home (Photo)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Cardi B, Cubana Chief Priest, Davido
0

You may also like

The President Once Asked Me Out – Juliet Ibrahim Makes Shocking Revealation(Video)

Burna Boy and his manager’s name dropped from court papers as case is adjourned till December 8th

Emeka Ike Lists Producers Who Sleep With Actresses In Exchange For Movie Roles

Olusegun Obasanjo consoles D’Banj on his son’s death

Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels

Reginal Daniels, Ned Nwoko Display Their Bedroom On Social Media (VIDEO)

R.I.P: Bob Manuel’s Mother Passes On

Academy Award Winner, Denzel To Visit Nigeria For Movie Shoot

WHAT! US Court Forbids Burna Boy From Performing In U.S And Canada Because Of This.

10 Statements That Describe The Greatness That Is In The Intro Of Olamide’s Wo! (See Screenshots)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *