“Nigerian Beer Is Too Strong” – Drunk Cardi B Laments After Taking One Bottle Of Small Stout (Video)

American rapper, Cardi B had a blast after her wonderful musical performance at Livespot X Festival as she ended up getting drunk at the after party.

The rap star had taken to her official Instagram story to reveal that she had lost a lot of energy and needed to take some nap after the herculean task.

In a new video, the Grammy award-winning rapper, who was already drunk, wondered how the small bottle of stout she drank had a huge impact on her.

“Nigerian beer is too strong, it’s like they add molly inside, I only took 1 bottle of beer and I feel fkdup” she lamented before she passed out at the backseat of her ride.

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest revealed that singer, Davido had instructed him to give the rapper 20 bottles of champagne worth N7M all the way from Barbados.

The American rapper, however, only took a bottle of beer and a little champagne before she started feeling dizzy.

Watch the video below: