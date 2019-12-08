Nigerian Bloggers Are Useless – Nkechi Blessing

by Temitope Alabi
Nkechi Blessing
Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to share her thoughts about Nigerian bloggers.

According to her, Nigerian bloggers are of no good.

The curvy actress, while reacting to Cardi B’s IG posts which saw the latter visiting Lagos strip club, stated that when she goes to America, her first stop will be at a strip club.

Not stopping there, Nkechi added that when she does this, she is certain useless Nigerian bloggers will make news out of it.

Read her post below and share your thoughts;

