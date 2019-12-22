Nigerian Boxer, Efe Ajagba Knocks Out Opponent After Five Rounds (Video)

Efe Ajagba, a 2016 Nigerian Olympian now has a 12-fight winning run with 10 knockouts after defeating his opponent Iago Kiladze at the Toyota Arena ion Saturday, December 21.

The Georgian and Ukrainian professional boxer was knocked out twice in the fight; first in the second round and in the fifth round.

Though the 25-year-old Nigerian heavyweight prospect was dropped by 33-year-old Kiladze in the third round, he got it back together and re-took control in round four before dropping Kiladze again in the fifth with a vicious right hand.

Watch the video below: