Nigerian Brands Winning The Heart Of Millennials This Christmas

Keeping up with the spirit of the season and the tradition of giving back during the Yuletide, most Nigerian brands ranging from small businesses to major corporations have been giving out gifts to their fans and customers on social media. This is a win-win situation for both the brands and customers as it increases brand visibility and social media following for most brands, and also rewards the customers with beautiful gifts. Tis’ really the season to be jolly, to put it in everyday Nigerian lingua, it is the season of ‘awoof’.

This year most of the Christmas giveaways seems to be somewhat tied to the twelve days of Christmas theme which is inspired by the English Christmas carol “The twelve days of Christmas,” and follows a process where gifts are given to participants over a course of twelve days and I am loving it. The brands which have adopted this theme include the UBA group who have tagged the campaign #SantaLeo, the Lost in Lagos blog who have tagged theirs #12daysofgiveaways, and my personal favourite Sigma Pensions who tagged theirs #SigmaSanta. The latter seems to be generating the most buzz as it cuts across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and features fun and engaging Christmas related quizzes and trivia, winners are picked by correctly answering the questions. Gifts won so far includes gift vouchers, movie tickets, fashion items amongst others.

These brands are out here doing God’s work and making peoples Christmas. Jubilating on her win, a twitter user by the name goodness_Chisom gushed about how the campaign had made her Christmas, “I had no plans to get myself new clothes this Christmas due to lack of funds, but this will surely go a long way, Thank you Sigma Pensions.”

The ongoing the giveaway by Lost in Lagos brand has also generated buzz especially on Instagram as gifts range from free weekend getaways to a return ticket to London via Virgin Atlantic (Yes you read that right). One of the winners of the giveaway, an Instagram user who goes by the name @sa5ra2h who won a facial treatment at a spa simply stated an emphatic “thank youuuuuu”

Other brands worthy of mention include Essenza NG who are doing a 10 days of Christmas giveaway, GTBank with their #giftofhome campaign through which they are helping Nigerians with their bus fares to get home.

I will definitely be reviewing more brands and their giveaways. Know of any other brand with a great Christmas campaign? Let us know in the comments.