Nigerian Celebrities Gush Over Genevieve Nnaji’s New Photo

Nollywood Actress, Director and Producer, Genevieve Nnaji has received a lot of love from the new photo she shared to welcome the beautiful month of December.

Sharing the photo, the beautiful actress wished her fans and followers a happy new month.

Quite a lot of celebrities jumped on the post and returned the wishes as they complimented her beauty.

Some of her colleagues like Uche Jombo, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham hailed her over her gorgeous look.

See The Post Here: