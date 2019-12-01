Nigerian Family Of Five Face Deportation From Canada

The Canadian government is set to deport a Nigerian family of five who claimed they fled to the country out of fear that their daughter would be subjected to female genital mutilation.

Reports have it that Rasheedat Bakare, her husband, Afeez, son Faaiq and daughter, Faiqah all fled Nigeria and arrived in Canada in 2017.

However, the family’s youngest daughter, Farhana, was born in Canada in 2018.

Applying for asylum, they were denied refugee status on Thursday and were told to leave the country by 3 p.m. on Friday.

Speaking to CBC, the wife said: “My children’s life, my husband’s life is at risk. We ran away because they wanted to circumcise my baby girl — the one I brought from Nigeria. When I got to Canada, I had another baby girl. Currently, I’m pregnant with another baby girl. Now I’ll have three baby girls and all of their lives are going to be at risk.”

On Friday afternoon, after Rasheedat — who is approximately five months pregnant — collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, the government issued a temporary delay on the deportation order.

