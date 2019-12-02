Nigerian Lady Disfigures Friend’s Face Over N950 (Graphic Photo)

A lady is currently on the run after allegedly leaving indelible marks on the face of her friend.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Abia State capital, Umuahia.

Narrating the story, a lady, Eva, shared in details what transpired between the two:

“On Friday (28th November 2019), one miss Chikaodi Umeh — who is a friend to Onyinyechi Abaruo, went out drinking with their mutual friend, Nene.

“Onyinyechi later went to join them, but as she was arriving, Chikaodi’s male friend who was hosting them, was about to leave and Chikaodi pleaded with him to give her some money to enable her to buy more drinks for Onyinyechi who just came in. The guy then gave Chikaodi N2000 and left. Chikaodi went ahead to buy 5 bottles of beer which amounted to N1,050 and was left with N950 which she decided to keep. But that got Onyinyichi angry and questioned why Chikaodi would keep the money to herself. This resulted in a dispute and later a fight between them.

“After the fight, Chikaodi left but forgot a cream on the table. She later called their other friend, Nene — who invited Onyinyechi in the first place — to please help her bring the lotion to Kano street, Uzoakoli road, Umuahia.

“However, while waiting for Nene to arrive, Onyinyechi stormed the place in a tricycle and told her: “this your fine face, I will disfigure it for you.”

Then she brought out a sharp object and attacked her, leaving in a pool of blood before fleeing in the tricycle.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Lady Recounts How Her Dad Molested Her At 8 (Photos)

See Photos Here:

See Full Story Here: