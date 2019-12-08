Nigerian Lady Says She Was Chased Out Of Church Over Her Dressing

A Nigerian lady who goes by the handle Samantha_vee_ has taken to her IGF page to recount how she was chased out of her church over the way she dressed.

According to Samantha;

Good morning and happy Sunday .this very fine Sunday morning , I was chased away from the house of God for dressing

indicently. I am a sinner no doubt but my God didn’t tell me to look like a piece of shit because I’m going to church.

and am marveled as to how me and my cousin look indecent am trying to understand and digest this . It’s pretty unfortunate because we are own problems imagine depriving myself of sleep to attend church to praise God and thank him for my life only to be chased back we were Blocked right from the gate and were treated in the most humiliating manner but thank God i could stay calm God gave me the mind to overlook I respected the fact I was in his presence it’s sad how even serving God is mad hard for us humans the content if the heart is what matters not the physical appearance reasons why alot of people are discouraged going to the house of God .

Growing up I was taught one thing God said come as you are . I believe that’s what God is truly like . After all is said and done to God be the glory I wasn’t allowed to attend Mass we were all sent back home .

It’s just sickening , the mentality of people the church as a whole we need to address this issues your going to the house of God to seek rest and peace? Well that’s where the real trouble is .and it shouldn’t be so

I was born and brought up a Catholic i know what I should at least wear to church

I am sensible enough to different bad from Good at least I should know what is presentable enough but oh well.

Well I see nothing wrong with what me and my cousin are wearing but I guess the church has a problem with it . @instablog9ja @gossipmillnaija @famousblogng @daddyfreeze .

