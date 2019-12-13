Nigerian Lady Thanks God For Successful 2019 Menstruation

by Valerie Oke
Shocking: Woman Celebrates Because Her Husband's Marriage Crashed
Happy lady

Different stoke for different folks they say. While many are celebrating their amazing achievements as the year winds down, a lady has taken to her Twitter handle to celebrate the unimaginable.

The lady in her tweet is currently celebrating after having her last menstruation for 2019 done without hitches(a pointer that she escaped the year without getting pregnant). What are you celebrating???

Read Also: Catholic Church Begin Investigation After Nuns Who Visited Africa Returned Pregnant

One begging question that is begging for an answer is if the lady gets pregnant before the year runs out then what would she celebrate.

She wrote:

2019 menstruation done and dusted. Thank you, lord.

0

You may also like

Happy Armpits: Make Your Own Coconut-Oil Deodorant (Recipe Included!)

10 Superfoods For Babies And Toddlers

A Feeling Of Confidence In Men May Boost Erection

10 Killed In Delta Auto Crash

#BBNaija: Comedian Alibaba Laments On TTT Being Up For Eviction

Recipe: Tabbouleh Salad (Cracked Wheat Salad)

BREAKING: JAMB UTME Pre-registration Tips For Candidates – 2017

Snoop Dogg Defends Smoking With Son: You Want To Reduce Crime? Legalize Marijuana

Money is good but it empowers you to commit sin - Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Money is good but it empowers you to commit sin – Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *