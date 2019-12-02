Nigerian Lady Twerks In Church During Tithe And Offering Session (Video)

A video currently causing havoc on social media shows the moment a Nigerian lady decided to show off her twerking skills in church.

The yet-to-be identified lady had taken to her phone to record herself being mischievous while the Sunday service was on-going.

The female church go-er strategically placed her phone on a chair when it was time for the tithe and offering basket to go round.

Seeing as no one cared to caution her, the lady proceeded to shake her bum to the songs being rendered by the choir.

Watch the video below: