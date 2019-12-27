Nigerian Man And His Family Die In Auto Crash On Christmas Day

by Temitope Alabi
Samson Adeyemi and family
Samson Adeyemi and family

A man and his family have lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident on Wednesday, December 25.

According to reports, the man, Samson Adetunji was travelling for the Christmas holiday with his wife, Opeyemi, their two sons and daughter when the tragic incident occurred.

Read Also: Actress, Biodun Okeowo Reveals How She Survived Domestic Accident In January

Eyewitnesses allege that the family’s car caught fire after crashing into an overhead bridge along Kubwa road in Abuja.

Facebook user, Prince Adesina who shared the news said; ‘IS A DARK BLACK CHRISTMAS FOR ME, LOSING A BROTHER, A FRIEND N A LEADER.

AREE SAMSON ADEGBENRO ADETUNJI ALOWE, HIS WIFE AND THREE KIDS AT ONCE IN ONE DAY, HAAAAABA THIS IS TOO MUCH TO BEAR GOD.’

Another Facebook user, Jimoh Irugbinolorun wrote; “It is very sad and sorrowful. God knows the best and He is the only one that can console the relatives and friends of this family. May God gives the entire Alowe’s Family, the strong fortitude to bear the great lost in Jesus Mighty Name.”

“Accept my condolence the relatives of Mr. & Mrs. Samson Adetunji. May od comfort you all.”

Tags from the story
abuja, Samson Adeyemi
0

You may also like

NAFDAC Destroys Fake Drugs Worth N400m

Fashola Frowns At Use Of Siren, Reckless Driving By Govs’ Convoys

House Of Reps Demand Details Of Private Jets

Police harrassment

Police Officer Allegedly Beats Up Motorist For Trying To Overtake His Car

Photos: Gov Ganduje Flags Off Free Eye Treatment In Kano

Why Did Chibok Girls Wear Mufti For SSCE Photos? – Dokubo Asari Raises Fresh Posers

June 12 Declared Public Holiday In Ogun

Gowon, Govs, Catholic Cardinals Bid Dora Akunyili Farewell In Anambra

Video: Buhari commissions $600m terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *