Nigerian Man And His Family Die In Auto Crash On Christmas Day

A man and his family have lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident on Wednesday, December 25.

According to reports, the man, Samson Adetunji was travelling for the Christmas holiday with his wife, Opeyemi, their two sons and daughter when the tragic incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses allege that the family’s car caught fire after crashing into an overhead bridge along Kubwa road in Abuja.

Facebook user, Prince Adesina who shared the news said; ‘IS A DARK BLACK CHRISTMAS FOR ME, LOSING A BROTHER, A FRIEND N A LEADER.

AREE SAMSON ADEGBENRO ADETUNJI ALOWE, HIS WIFE AND THREE KIDS AT ONCE IN ONE DAY, HAAAAABA THIS IS TOO MUCH TO BEAR GOD.’

Another Facebook user, Jimoh Irugbinolorun wrote; “It is very sad and sorrowful. God knows the best and He is the only one that can console the relatives and friends of this family. May God gives the entire Alowe’s Family, the strong fortitude to bear the great lost in Jesus Mighty Name.”

“Accept my condolence the relatives of Mr. & Mrs. Samson Adetunji. May od comfort you all.”