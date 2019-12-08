Nigerian Man Describes Davido As ‘Disrespectful Husband’

by Michael Isaac
Davido and Chioma
A Nigerian man identified as Solomon Buchi has taken to Twitter to call out award-winning artiste, Davido over the manner he treats his wife, Chioma.

Taking to social media, Buchi frowned at the trending video of Davido fondling Chioma’s breasts even as she was complaining that he (Davido) should stop because it was painful.

Buchi hinted that the move from Davido was very disrespectful towards her and it shows a power imbalance between the couple.

He wrote in part: “love Davido, but I think that Davido is a tad disrespectful towards Chioma, his wife, in ways he might not realise.”

