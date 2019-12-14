Nigerian Man Executed In Indonesia For Drug Crimes

A Nigerian man has reportedly been executed in Indonesia after 158kg of cocaine was found in his possession.

According to reports, he is said to be the owner of a hotel in Awka, Anambra state which just began operations last year in November.

He was said to have requested that his name be kept away from the press during his execution.

His execution was said to have happened as soon as he was caught with the hard drugs.