Nigerian Man Executed In Indonesia For Drug Crimes

by Valerie Oke
The photo of the man during execution
The photo of the man during the execution

A Nigerian man has reportedly been executed in Indonesia after 158kg of cocaine was found in his possession.

According to reports, he is said to be the owner of a hotel in Awka, Anambra state which just began operations last year in November.

He was said to have requested that his name be kept away from the press during his execution.

Read Also: Drug Trafficking: 20 Anambra Indigenes On Death Row In Indonesian Prison — Abike Dabiri

His execution was said to have happened as soon as he was caught with the hard drugs.

