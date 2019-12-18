Nigerian Man Fails To Spell ‘Soldier’ Correctly (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A man, simply identified as Chinonso, was put to a test after he declared his intention to serve Nigeria.

The military student, Chinonso
The military student, Chinonso

In a video currently circulating online, Chinonso failed in his attempt to spell ‘Maxwell’, ‘Soldier’, ‘God’ and even where is from correctly when he was asked to do so by a military officer.

Although, the young man declared his undying love and willingness to serve the country, he is not educationally fit.

The man kept pleading that he wants to become a soldier.

Read Also: Regina Askia Cautions Angela Okorie After Medical Personnel Removes Pellets From Her Face With Bare-hands

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Chinonso
0

You may also like

Man absconds and leaves slay queens with over N1.03m (Video)

DJ Spinall – The After Party Mix

Ubi Franklin, Banky W talk on Depression and suicide

Burna Boy replies critic who said “he’s a wall gecko that was hyped to believe he’s crocodile”

ANPP secures foothold in Ebonyi

Don Jazzy replies a troll on Twitter

Don Jazzy Shares Pre-Wedding Photos

Four Fake Prophets Arrested With Human Parts In Oyo State

Jumia Nigeria Launches Independence Day Store to Mark Nigeria @ 54

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi Equals 66-Years La Liga Record

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *