Nigerian Man Fails To Spell ‘Soldier’ Correctly (Video)

A man, simply identified as Chinonso, was put to a test after he declared his intention to serve Nigeria.

In a video currently circulating online, Chinonso failed in his attempt to spell ‘Maxwell’, ‘Soldier’, ‘God’ and even where is from correctly when he was asked to do so by a military officer.

Although, the young man declared his undying love and willingness to serve the country, he is not educationally fit.

The man kept pleading that he wants to become a soldier.

Watch the video below: