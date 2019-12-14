Nigerian Man Hacks US Govt Account; Gifts Family Members, Friends American Citizenships

by Eyitemi Majeed
collage photo of FBI while arresting a man and US Immigration flag
collage photo of FBI while arresting a man and US Immigration flag

Recall that the US government recently arrested over 80 Nigerians for fraud and internet scam, well one of them, Abaeze Atuche, has been found to have committed more.

He is allegedly said to have hacked the US government immigration service and gifted family members as well as friend citizenship.

The US government is said to be set to deport all the beneficiaries of his nefarious activities.

Read Also: Shehu Sani Knocks Presidency For Saying Nigeria Is Not Answerable To Uk, US

According to an inside source in the US:

“The US government online network is impregnable but this guy proved it otherwise. If he was not arrested I don’t think there was ever going to be an investigation on how his family members got their citizenship”.

Tags from the story
Abaeze Atuche
0

You may also like

Nigerians will never be cornered to one Religion – Yemi Osinbajo

Should Women be Allowed to Dialogue with Boko Haram?

Breaking: Police Arrest Filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe For $60,000 Fraud

N9 trillion contract scandal rocks NNPC

Obasanjo and Jonathan

2015 Presidential Elections: Why i opposed Jonathan – Obasanjo

Reno Omokri blasts President Buhari over Salah Audio message

See The Amount Gov. Rochas Okorocha Spent On Erecting Statues Of African Leaders In The State

Policemen clash with Students in Oyo State

Igbos have nothing to be fear in the North – Police Commissioner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *