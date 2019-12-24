Nigerian Man In US ICE Custody Commits Suicide

A Nigerian man identified Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi has taken his own life in US ICE custody.

The 56-year-old man died early Saturday morning after officials at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill found him unresponsive in his cell.

The agency said the preliminary cause of death appeared to be self-inflicted strangulation.

ICE said Akinyemi had been in their custody for less than 24 hours and was in removal proceedings for failing to abide by the terms of his December 2017 non-immigrant visa.

He was convicted last week in Baltimore City circuit court for a sex offense and assault of a minor in Baltimore. Akinyemi is at least the eighth person to die in ICE custody in 2019.

