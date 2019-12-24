Nigerian Man Narrates How His Body Resisted Attack By 11 Hoodlums

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian man, Ray Morphy has narrated how eleven boys allegedly invaded his home 20 years ago and attacked him after disabling his guards.

He claimed that the assailants shot at him but the local pistol jumped into his hand and the bullet went off in another direction.

According to Morphy, his attackers didn’t give up. They pummelled him with hammers, machete, sticks but the weapons allegedly did not cut his body.

It was gathered that it took place in Calabar, according to the story he shared on Facebook.

